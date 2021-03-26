Taapsee donates platelets to an unknown elderly woman, Tillotama Shome is all praise for her: 'I admire your strength'

Actor Taapsee Pannu has donated her platelets to an elderly woman, who was not known to her, and Tillotama Shome is all praise for the Thappad star.

Tillotama took to Twitter and wrote Friday afternoon, "I have never worked or hung out with @taapsee but I was aware of how hard working she is!! I was however, unaware of how incredibly humane she is. Going beyond an RT to actually offering to donate her platelets. You are gold!! I wish you my best and admire your strength."

She added, "My friends grandma needed platelets and she offered to donate even though she does not know me or my friend, that's not humane? Anyway. Wishes for your good health, nothing is more precious." Tillotama was most recently seen in the Netflix film, Sir. She also featured in Irrfan Khan's film Angrezi Medium and Karisma Kapoor's series Mentalhood.

Taapsee is currently working on her upcoming sports biopic, Shabaash Mithu. Based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, the movie is directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven.

Last seen in Anubhav Sinha's widely appreciated Thappad that explored the sensitive issue of domestic violence, Taapsee has an interesting lineup of films. Apart from Shabaash Mithu, she also has the releases of Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket lined up soon.

She also reunited with Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap for Dobaaraa. Recently, the actor, as well as the director, were also in news for IT raids conducted at their premises