Taapsee Pannu focuses on film shoot amid tussle with Kangana Ranaut: 'Chin up, feet up and just focus'

Amid her ugly spat with Kangana Ranaut on Twitter, Taapsee Pannu continues to shoot for her next, Looop Lapeta and has shared a picture from the film sets. The actor is seen relaxing in between shots and shared it on Instagram with a thought-worthy caption.

Sharing the picture which seems to have been clicked by a quaint street, Taapsee wrote, "When you are in between 2 perspectives, in middle of wired up chaos and what you do in the frame is going to matter........ chin up, feet up and just focus! Coz not everybody gets this privilege .... (Also coz u r getting clicked by the lens man doubling up as producer @atulkasbekar) #LooopLapeta #SetDiaries #SaviTheChiller."

Looop Lapeta is an official remake of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run. It is being directed by Aakash Bhatia and is co-produced by Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Aayush Maheshwari.

Just a day before, Taapsee was targeted by Kangana for sharing her view over international celebrities' support to the farmer protests in India being passed off as a propaganda. She had tweeted, "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others."

Kangana had shared a number of tweets against Taapsee for the same, calling her all from a 'freeloader' to a 'burden on nation'. The Panga actor wrote in one of her tweets, "B grade logon ki B grade thinking (B grade people have a B grade mentality), one should stand up for one’s faith motherland and family, yehi Karm hai yehi Dharm bhi hai (this is our duty) .... free fund ka sirf khane wale mat bano (don't be a freeloader)... iss desh ka bojh (don't be a burden on this country)... that’s why I call them B grade ... ignore them free loaders ..."

While Taapsee had refrained from replying to her directly, she had made her response clear by replying to tweets by her followers. When a fan tagged her in a tweet which showed Kangana's tweet, Taapsee wrote, "But what if those are the basics of someone’s DNA? Or RNA? Or even platelets."

On being called a 'Queen' by another fan, Taapsee responded, "Hahahhhaha. Arre is word ka toh copyright patent hai (this word has been copyrighted) just like the curly hair n being an opinionated person."

