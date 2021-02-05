Twitter deletes Kangana Ranaut's tweet to Rohit Sharma, she calls it 'China puppet': 'I'll take you down with me'
Kangana Ranaut shared a tweet on Thursday night, saying that Twitter is threatening to suspend her account. "China puppet twitter is threatening to suspend my account even though I did not violate any rules, remember jis din main jaungi tumko saath lekar jaungi, just like Chinese tik tok you will be banned as well @jack #ConspiracyAgainstlndia," she wrote in her tweet.
On Thursday, Twitter took action against actor Kangana Ranaut by deleting some of her tweets, stating that the now-deleted posts were in violation of the platform's guidelines. Kangana had reacted to cricketer Rohit Sharma's message on farmer's protests with a tweet filled with profanities. It was one of the two tweets that were taken down.
In his message, Rohit had written, “India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation’s well-being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER. #IndiaTogether."
A Twitter spokesperson confirmed, "We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options."
In January as well, her Twitter account was suspended for a few hours after her controversial post on web series Tandav. In her tweet, Kangana had written about the makers of the series, "Because even Lord Krishna forgave 99 mistakes of Sheshupala.... pehle Shanti phir Kranti (Silence must be followed by revolution).... time to take their heads off... Jai Shri Krishan..."
"We take action on any account that violates the Twitter Rules. We welcome people to freely express themselves on our service, however as outlined in our Abusive Behaviour Policy, you may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so," a Twitter spokesperson had told NDTV about suspending her account.
Kangana has been tweeting relentlessly since singer Rihanna's tweet on the farmer's protest on Tuesday. Rihanna had taken to her Twitter handle and shared a news story by CNN on the internet shutdown in several districts of Delhi's neighbouring state Haryana amid the farmers' protest against the new farm laws.
Kangana has also targeted Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who also voiced her support to the farmers.
