 Taapsee Pannu hails husband Mathias Boe as a 'star': Spreading light around
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Taapsee Pannu hails husband Mathias Boe as a ‘star’: Spreading light around

ANI |
Apr 23, 2024 01:01 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu showered praises on her husband, renowned badminton player Mathias Boe. They tied the knot in a private ceremony held in March in Udaipur.

In a heartwarming display of affection, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu recently took to Instagram to shower praises on her husband, renowned badminton player Mathias Boe. The two tied the knot in a private ceremony held in March in Udaipur. (Also Read – Taapsee Pannu on her ‘private’ wedding: Not sure if I want to open my personal life to the kind of scrutiny that happens)

Taapsee Pannu showers praises on Matthias Boe
The typically private actor, known for her roles in movies like Pink and Thappad, has kept her wedding details under wraps, choosing not to share any glimpses from the ceremony on social media.

However, her admiration for her husband couldn't be contained any longer, as she shared a poignant quote by Boe, celebrating his dedication to his sport and describing him as a shining star who illuminates the world around him.

"Shining a spotlight on every player's special ability creates a greater illumination of the beauty of this sport. That's the best part of being a coach," read Boe's quote, which Taapsee re-shared with admiration. She wrote, “Such a star YOU are. Spreading light around (red heart emoji).”

Taapsee Pannu re-posted husband Matthias Boe's Instagram Story
Taapsee and Boe's wedding ceremony was a blend of Sikh and Christian rituals, reflecting the couple's diverse backgrounds.

Among the attendees were Taapsee's Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati, writer Kanika Dhillon as well as close friend and director Anurag Kashyap.

Leaked footage from her wedding showed Taapse in a red bridal suit, walking down the aisle alongside her sister and friends and dancing to Kothe Te Aa Mahiya.

Taapsee and Mathias have not shared pictures from their wedding festivities on social media yet.

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Khel Khel Mein features Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal in significant roles.

The movie revolves around a group of friends reuniting after a long time, leading to comical mishaps.

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba is a sequel to Haseen Dillruba, which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix India in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. In the second part, Taapsee will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant and Sunny Kaushal.

Bollywood
