Taapsee Pannu is reminded of Bangla Sahib as she goes sightseeing in Moscow

Taapsee Pannu is vacationing in Moscow and has been treating fans to many pictures and videos of her trip to the Russian city. As she went sightseeing in Moscow, she was reminded of Delhi's famous gurudwara, Bangla Sahib, and posted about it on Instagram Stories.

Taapsee Pannu posted a picture of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow and wrote, "And, I was like Wait Wht! Bangla Sahib?!!"

A screenshot of Taapsee's post.

The Thappad star also posted pictures of the Floating Bridge and the Olympic Stadium as she went sightseeing in Moscow. She also shared an image of herself as she enjoyed a meal with friends on a river cruise. "Indian friends on foreign land...or rather foreign water," she captioned the image that she shared on Instagram Stories.

Taapsee Pannu enjoys a meal with friends.

Taapsee also posted a happy picture of herself as she enjoyed her coffee. She captioned it, "Sitting on a roadside cafe with my cup of coffee is what I missed the most! Holidays !!! It’s nice to see u :) #Moscow #TapcTravels." She is seen at a roadside cafe, wearing a white top in the picture.

Taapsee and Shagun have been enjoying their trip to Moscow, visiting cafes and enjoying ice cream in the park. Taapsee wore a blue saree for her park visit and also shared photos as they visited a theatre. She went on a river cruise, dressed in all black.

Taapsee Pannu enjoys in Moscow with sister Shagun.

Taapsee was last seen in 2020's Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha. She now has multiple projects in the pipeline. In Haseen Dillruba, she stars opposite Vikrant Massey and it will be the first to release. She also has Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu and Do Baara.