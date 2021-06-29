Taapsee Pannu jokes about Harshvardhan Rane's 'fetish for teeth', says she should've seen dentist before kissing scene

Taapsee Pannu and her Haseen Dillruba director Vinil Mathew outed actor Harshvardhan Rane for having a 'fetish for teeth'. Taapsee joked in an interview that it is something that they found out recently, leaving Harshvardhan to explain himself.

The topic arose when Vinil Mathew revealed in an interview that on his first day on set, Harshvardhan was required to film a kissing scene with Taapsee Pannu.

"I feel bad for Harsh, because he came in the middle of the schedule, and no time to warm up or meet anybody. The first day he lands up he has to do a kissing scene," Vinil told News18. Taapsee interjected, "Harsh was very scared, he thought maybe I'll beat him up or something."

Vinil humorously added, "And I think Harsh has a fetish for teeth." Taapsee said, "We got to know that yesterday. I would have made sure I made a dentist visit before that." Harshvardhan explained, "I'll tell you the context. They asked me yesterday what are the things I look out for (in a person). So I felt I'm very shallow, so I said I look at the teeth, the skin, and the eyes. I get to know how hygienic the person is from the teeth, how healthy they are from the skin, from the eyes I get to know how honest the person is."

Harshvardhan said that the 'sexual tension' between his and Taapsee Pannu's characters in Haseen Dillruba was 'written and designed in a certain way'. He also admitted that he was 'nervous' about the 'proximity' between himself and Taapsee, but she made it comfortable for them to shoot.

Haseen Dillruba, co-starring Vikrant Massey, will release on Netflix on Friday. It marks Vikrant's fourth Netflix release in a row, following Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Ginny Weds Sunny. Harshvardhan was last seen in Taish, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Taapsee has Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, Dobaaraa, and Shabaash Mithu in the pipeline.