Taapsee Pannu lands in Moscow for a holiday with sister Shagun: 'Let’s feel close to ‘Normal’ again'

Taapsee Pannu, who is Moscow for a vacation with her sister Shagun, shared a bunch of pictures from there. Her film Haseen Dillruba, also starring Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, will release on July 2.
ANI |
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu, who will be seen next in Haseen Dillruba, left for Russia for a vacation.

Ahead of the release of her film Haseen Dillruba, actor Taapsee Pannu has headed to Moscow, Russia with her younger sister Shagun Pannu.

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee Pannu has posted several pictures from her vacation with Shagun Pannu.

"Time to surround myself with colours, sit on street side, looking at the sky, take a deep breath and say 'all is well'...also, hello Moscow. Let's feel close to 'normal' again," she wrote along with a picture of her sitting against the backdrop of Moscow's beautiful buildings.

Taapsee Pannu shared pictures from her holiday in Moscow.

In one of the images, Taapsee Pannu can be seen walking in the lanes of Moscow. "The joy of walking in such lanes. Tapctravels," she added.

Before boarding the flight, she had taken to Instagram Stories and updated her fans about her trip."'Time out' time ...the usual suspects are off again," she had captioned the post.

Also read: Neena Gupta tells Kareena Kapoor about being dumped by man she was about to marry: 'I used to live with him'

Her project, Haseen Dillruba, the Netflix film is directed by Vinil Mathew. Actors Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane are also a part of the mystery thriller, which is set to release on July 2.

The film focuses on the love triangle between Taapsee, Vikrant and Harshvardhan. It is written by Kanika Dhillon.

