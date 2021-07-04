Taapsee Pannu on critics liking The Tomorrow War over Haseen Dillruba: 'Hollywood hai, sab chalta hai'

Actor Taapsee Pannu has been tweeting about the negative reviews received by her movie, Haseen Dillruba. The romantic thriller and Chris Pratt's action film The Tomorrow War both released on Friday, and Taapsee has said Hollywood releases are favoured by critics.

A journalist tweeted how critics have not seen any merit in 'very original and provocative Haseena Dillruba', but 'are smitten by the godawful super- crappy creepily contrived' The Tomorrow War. Taapsee Pannu replied to him, saying, "Sir Hollywood hai na , sab chalta hai (Sir, it's Hollywood. Everything it valid). It’s always aspirational regardless of the flaws. Yahan hum jitna marzi experiment kar le (Here, not matter how much we experiment) it always falls short and more so we look 'redundant' to them no matter what we do. Maybe working out of LA will help."

Taapsee's tweet on The Tomorrow War.

Taapsee Pannu's tweets about her movie's criticism.

Since Saturday, Taapsee has been tweeting about a particular review in which her performance in the movie was criticised as: 'Taapsee's delivery is exactly the same in her films: only the costumes change.' The actor retweeted a tweet with abusive language directed at the film critic and later defended her repost, saying that the critic was taking 'personal digs' at her.

On Sunday, more Twitter users asked Taapsee why she believed the dig was personal, when she said that the reviewers should write about the film and the characters and not the person playing a role in the movie. "They should review THE FILM and the CHARACTERS not take personal digs at people who portray those characters and assess n judge their career choices in a film review. Audience has a brain of their own let them decide what they like," she said.

When another journalist asked Taapsee not to get defensive on a critic's opinion of her performance, she replied, "For a person who got success n failure both in the first 3 years of my acting career it’s hard to get carried away but I shall keep that advice in mind and It’s deep hurt when it comes from channels u thought were more credible than cheap trolling reviews."

She added, "But a credible space given to someone who considers it movie reviewing to pull down a particular actor by that nasty statement directed towards her personal choice of roles and giving my career her assessment is not done in right spirit of movie reviewing."

Since making her debut in 2010, Taapsee has worked in movies such as Pink, Badla, Mulk, Manmarziyaan, Thappad and others. Her upcoming movies include Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mitthu and Rashmi Rocket.