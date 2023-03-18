Taapsee Pannu recalls being rejected by Satya Paul, says 'they wanted someone who looks like a woman'

Taapsee Pannu has revealed that she had applied for a modeling assignment for a Satya Paul advertisement, but was rejected. She said that she appeared "too young" to the designer label to be cast as a saree model. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu says 'I don't have a problem with Kangana Ranaut)

Taapsee Pannu poses in a saree.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee Pannu said that she wanted to spend according to her own choice, and that is why she tried her hands at modeling when she was in her second year of engineering. Her mother took out around ₹40 thousand from her savings and got her portfolio made in a Noida studio. Taapsee said that the photographer invited her for an ad shoot the next day and she bagged her initial two ads for ₹4000-5000 each.

She also said that she would often get ads for clothes or similar brands. Asked if she shot for saree ads, Taapsee told The Lallantop, "Actually my first... it was a shoot for a big designer. I was rejected for a saree ad for them."

Asked to name the designer, Taapsee added, "I can (name them) actually now. It was a catalogue shoot for Satya Paul. They needed a model for their sarees. It wasn't even a month since I got my portfolio. I had just started my second year and they felt I was too young for a sari model. They wanted someone, who looks like a woman."

Recalling her modelling days, Taapsee had told Hindustan Times in 2016 that it felt like being treated as an object. “You’re almost treated like an object ­– in a showroom you try on ten pieces and then decide which one to get. Here, 10-15 models show themselves off and let one person decide,” Taapsee had said.

Most recently seen in, Taapsee now has an interesting line up of films. These include a sequel to her thriller Haseen Dilruba written by Kanika Dhillon. Titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, the film will also feature Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal.

She also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the pipeline. Backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, the film is slated for a theatrical release in on December 22, 2023.

