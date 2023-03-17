Taapsee Pannu says 'I don't have a problem with Kangana Ranaut, problem usey hai'

Taapsee Pannu has said that she would not hesitate to greet Kangana Ranaut if and when she encounters her. Taapsee and Kangana have had Twitter wars in the past after Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel called Taapsee ‘B-grade’ actor and a ‘sasti copy’ of Kangana. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu recalls being humiliated by designer at Miss India) Taapsee Pannu talks about Kangana Ranaut.

It was in March 2021, that Kangana had called Taapsee a ‘sasti’ (cheap) and her tweet also talked about the income tax cases against her and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Kangana’s sister Rangoli had labelled Taapsee as a ‘sasti copy (cheap imitation)’ of Kangana in a separate social media post.

Reminded about the statement and asked if she ever met Kangana, Taapsee told The Lallatop, "What do I even (say). I do not feel bad anymore. I don’t know, honestly. I met her at the screening of Pink when I had just joined the industry so it was more of just greeting a guest, saying 'hello', and 'thank you'.

"If there is a situation where she is in front of me, then I will go and say hello. Mai muh fira ke nahi jaungi. Mujhe thodi problem hai, problem usey hai. So uski marzi. Mujhe starting me jhatka lagta hai, wo itni acchi actor hain…kyuki apne kisi ko pedestal pe rakha (I won't turn away from her, I do not have a problem with her, she has a problem. It will be her wish. I was shocked at first, because she is a good actor and I kept her on a pedestal). When I was called a sasti copy, I was like 'she is such a good actress', I took it as a compliment.” Taapsee added.

In a previous interview, Taapse had claimed that Kangana was ‘irrelevant’ to her life. “No, I don't miss her... She's an actor, she's a colleague in that respect. But more than that, she doesn't hold any relevance in my life. I don't have any feelings for her, good or bad...” she said.

