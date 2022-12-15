Kangana Ranaut recalls acid attack on sister Rangoli Chandel, says ‘I feared anyone passing me might throw acid on me’

After a 17-year-old girl faced an acid attack by I men in Delhi's Dwarka on Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut has shared about her sister Rangoli Chandel's trauma and how she herself was terrified after the attack. The actor said she used to violently cover her face every time a stranger passed her. Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares childhood pic of her dressed in mom's saree, says she stole sister Rangoli Chandel's band

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “When I was a teenager my sister @rangoli r chandel was attacked with acid by a road side Romeo.... She had to go through 52 surgeries, unimaginable amount of mental and physical trauma.... We as a family were devastated .... I also had to go through therapy because I feared anyone passing me might throw acid on me which caused me to cover my face violently in a reflex action every time a biker a car a stranger crossed me .... These atrocities haven't stopped .... Government need to act very strongly against these crimes ....I do agree with @gautamgambhir55 we need to take very strict measures against acid attackers...”

Kangana Ranaut shared a note on Instagram Stories.

On Wednesday, two masked men on a bike threw acid on the class 12 student minutes after she left her west Delhi home for school. As reported by PTI, the girl has sustained eight percent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital's burn ICU. The accused probably threw nitric acid on the victim, as told by the officials.

Rangoli is now married and has a five-year-old son, PrithviRaj. She often accompanies the actor to film events and screenings. She was 21 at the time of attack and suffered third-degree burns. Kangana had revealed that half of Rangoli's face was burnt, one eye lost its vision, one ear melted away and a breast was severely damaged.

Kangana is currently working on the last schedule of her film, Emergency. She is directing the film and also plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik. She also has Tejas lined up for release. Her production venture, Tiku Weds Sheru too will release next year.

