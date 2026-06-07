...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Taapsee Pannu recalls being told ‘you’re not young enough’ for rom-coms at 30: ‘You dare say that about Shah Rukh Khan’

Taapsee Pannu discussed the ageism faced by female actors in the film industry, noting that opportunities diminish after a certain age.

Jun 07, 2026 08:38 am IST
Written by Riya Sharma
Advertisement

Ageism remains one of the most persistent challenges faced by female actors in the film industry. While male stars continue to headline romantic and commercial films well into their later years, actresses often find their opportunities shrinking once they cross a certain age. Actor Taapsee Pannu recently opened up about this disparity, recalling how she faced ageism in both Bollywood and South and often found herself being considered either "too young" or "too old" for roles.

Taapsee Pannu talks about facing ageism in film industry

Taapsee Pannu recalls facing ageism in Bollywood and South cinema.

In an interview with Times Entertainment, Taapsee reflected on how she has often found herself being considered "late" for certain kinds of roles. Opening up about experiencing ageism in both Bollywood and the South film industry, she recalled entering Bollywood in her mid-twenties and spending the first three to four years struggling to land substantial roles.

She added, "By the time you make a mark, you’ve crossed 30. Then they say you’re not young enough to be featured in a rom-com. So even till date, there are so many times when I feel like, ‘But you don’t really need a younger person for this role.’ Yet they still want to go younger. It doesn’t really happen the same way with men. Of course, we can all see that. But yes, ageism is a big thing."

Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's legal drama, Assi. The film, backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha under the banners of Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series Films, featured Taapsee as a lawyer fighting to seek justice for a rape survivor. The film also featured Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles. The film received critical acclaim but underperformed at the box office. It is now available to stream on ZEE5.

 
film industry taapsee pannu bollywood
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu recalls being told ‘you’re not young enough’ for rom-coms at 30: ‘You dare say that about Shah Rukh Khan’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.