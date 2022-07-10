Taapsee Pannu recalls when a girl hit on her in Goa: ‘I didn’t realise it first, but felt nice about it'

Taapsee Pannu was approached by a girl, who liked her, while she was on a vacation with her friends in Goa. The actor revealed her experience of being hit on by a girl in a recent interview, and said that she liked it at that time, as she hadn’t even realised that the girl liked her. Also Read| Taapsee Pannu jokes she almost forgot she's an actor, not a sportsperson

Taapsee shared the anecdote as she sat down for a promotional interview for her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj in which she stars in the lead role. As Taapsee and Mithali were asked if they were ever been hit on by a co-actor or anyone of the same gender, both of them said that they were, but they did not realise it at that time.

Taapsee told Curly Tales, “Not colleague or co-actor of the same gender, but (it happened) when I went out in Goa once with my friends and all. I didn’t realise it first. Then my friends told me that she is hitting on you. I think I felt nice about the fact that because you always think a girl will find only faults in other girls. So it was like she finds me nice, oh nice. So I felt nice about it at that point.” Mithali also said that a girl might have hit on her, but she never realised it. She said, “As she said sometimes you don’t understand that they are hitting on you... Maybe in some way, from a different team.”

During the interview, Taapsee was also asked if she felt jealous of other actors doing better than her, and she replied,” Jealous is maybe the wrong word. Yes, maybe envious of the opportunities that they got and I didn’t.”

Shabaash Mithu, directed by Srijit Mukherjee, also stars Vijay Raaz in a pivotal role. The sports drama is heading for a theatrical release on July 15. Taapsee will also be seen in Anurag Kashyap's next, Do Baara. In addition, she has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, in which she will star alongside Shah Rukh Khan, marking it their first film together.

