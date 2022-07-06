Taapsee Pannu jokes she almost forgot she's an actor: 'I've tried badminton, volleyball and even gali wala pithu'

Taapsee Pannu has said that she has been working on so many sports films that she almost forgot she's an actor. She is currently gearing up for the release of Shabaash Mithu - a film on cricketer Mithali Raj. Before Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee was seen as an athlete in Rashmi Rocket. She also essayed the role of a hockey player in the 2018 film, Soorma. She essayed the role of real life professional shooter Prakashi Tomar - in Saand Ki Aankh. (Also read: Shabaash Mithu song Fateh shows 'sher' Taapsee Pannu playing at Lord's)

Directed by Srijit Mukherjee Shabaash Mithu is slated for a theatrical release on July 15. It is the story of Mithali Raj who is known for her record-breaking 23-year-long career in international cricket and made 10,000 runs in ODI. Produced by Viacom18 Studios, the film also features Vijay Raaz.

Taapsee told BollywoodHungama in an interview, “Aisa time aahi gaya tha iss film ke shooting ke dauran, jahan main bhoolne wali thi main actress hoon – back to back main itna sports ki film karne lagi hoon. Par woh isliye kyunki sports mera second character hai in life. Main bachpan se hi bahut active rahi hoon sports mein – galli wale pithu se lekar badminton, volleyball sab try kiya hai (There was a time during the shoot, when I was about to forget that I am an actor. I have done so many back-to-back sports films. May be, that is because sports like my second character in life. I have been very active in sports since childhood. I have tried everything from galli sports to badminton, and volleyball)."

Apart from Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee will also be seen in Anurag Kashyap's next thriller Do Baara. She also has Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan i.

