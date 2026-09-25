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‘The hero’s wife doesn’t like you’: Taapsee Pannu recalls ‘worst reason’ she was replaced in film

Taapsee Pannu revealed uncomfortable experiences in the film industry, including being replaced without explanation by a lead actor.

Updated on: Sep 25, 2026, 16:30:21 IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Taapsee Pannu has been open about some of the uncomfortable experiences she faced in the film industry. Recently, the Thappad actor recalled being removed from a film by the lead actor after she had already committed to her dates, without any concrete explanation. She also shared the ‘worst reason’ she was given for being replaced in a film.

'Was replaced by the hero'

Taapsee Pannu spoke about uncomfortable experiences in the film industry.
Taapsee Pannu spoke about uncomfortable experiences in the film industry.

Speaking to Nayandeep Rakshit, Taapsee shared that she was removed from a film without being given any proper reason. She said, “I have been told that I was replaced by the hero of the film. God knows the reason. I keep imagining the reasons. I can imagine the insecurity, I can imagine that he wanted someone else whom he was closer to. I can imagine various reasons, but I wasn’t given any solid reason. I was just told that he didn’t want me in the film because I kept asking the reason for my removal.”

'Hero’s wife doesn’t like you'

In the same conversation, the actor went on to share what she described as the worst reason someone gave for replacing her in a film. The actor said, “The worst reason given to me when I was replaced was, ‘The hero’s wife doesn’t like you.’ I don’t know why she didn’t like me." However, Taapsee did not name the actor or his wife.

Taapsee on turning down work

Taapsee was recently seen in Assi and Gandhari. Assi was directed by Anubhav Sinha. It is a courtroom drama in which Taapsee played the role of a lawyer, Raavi Bhatkal. Gandhari, meanwhile, is an action-thriller directed by Devashish Makhija, in which she plays a mother whose daughter is kidnapped and who sets out to find her.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vibha Maru

Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.

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