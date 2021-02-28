Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu reunites with Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati in Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa. See pics
Taapsee Pannu reunites with Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati in Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa. See pics

Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati are all set to work together again after their acclaimed film, Thappad. The two will be seen together in Dobaaraa.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu with Pavail Gulati in Dobaaraa.

Taapsee Pannu is reuniting with Pavail Gulati, who worked with her in the critically acclaimed Thappad, for their upcoming movie, Dobaaraa. She took to social media to make the announcement on the one-year anniversary of Thappad.

She shared a candid photo with Pavail from the sets of Dobaaraa, with a caption that read, “My last of the #DobaaraaSeries Coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated. Since this man had some unfinished business in Thappad so this is a chance to mend his mistake @pavailgulati Today exactly after ONE YEAR of #Thappad I can only hope he doesn’t lose the woman #Dobaaraa P.S- let’s see in which parallel universe we were meant to be.”

Kangana gives parents' Mumbai home a makeover, shares before and after look

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor head to Maldives for her cousin's wedding

Ranveer attends sister's birthday dinner, Kal Penn writes to Irrfan's son Babil

Dobaaraa is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and is being jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies and Sunir Khetarpal’s Athena. Talking about the film, Anurag said, "Our vision with Dobaaraa is to bring a fresh, new story to the audience and I am very excited for it. This will be my third collaboration with Taapsee and this time the attempt is to bring an interesting new take on thrillers."

Also read: Babil left 'speechless' as Irrfan's Namesake co-star Kal Penn writes to him

Taapsee added, “This is going to be a one-of-its-kind thriller. I have been very lucky with thriller genre in my career so far and I always look forward to pushing the envelope under this genre. This is going to be unique more so because it’s got someone like Anurag directing it and Ekta (Kapoor) backing it. It’s my second collaboration with Anurag after Manmarziyaan and Sunir (Kheterpal) after Badla so I know there are expectations riding on this. Also it’s the first time I am working with a super woman like Ekta so it’s going to be a memorable experience for sure.”

Taapsee will also be seen in Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dilruba. She also has Shabaash Mithu, based on cricketer Mithali Raj.

taapsee pannu pavail gulati

