Taapsee Pannu reveals her parents' reaction to I-T raid: 'Don’t know what we are supposed to feel'

After she reacted to the I-T raids on Twitter, Taapsee Pannu has now opened up about her family's reaction to last week's events. In a recent interview, she revealed that she and her parents have been asking each other if they are doing okay.

Taapsee's house was raided last week. The searches targeted her, director Anurag Kashyap and the filmmaker's partners at his now-defunct production house Phantom Films. This included film producer and director Vikas Bahl. The raids also covered Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed, officials said.

Speaking with Bombay Times, Taapsee confessed she and her family don't know how to react to the raids. "I was not available for a few days, but I was pretty much fine during that time. My family is okay, too. They’re also asking me the same question, ‘Are you fine?’ And in return, I am asking them that, too. It’s like we know something has happened, but we don’t know what we are supposed to feel about it because we’re just fine," she said.

Taapsee, who has been extremely vocal about her political stance on Twitter, said she has no skeletons to hide. "By now, people can see this is who I am; it’s not a facade. I don’t have skeletons in my cupboard. My honesty gives me the confidence to be fearless. Apart from my work, I’m a little lazy about other things, which is one of the reasons I can’t lie. It takes a lot of effort to cover up a lie with more lies. It’s better to say what you feel, but not at the cost of hurting others. Even if someone is targeting me in a certain tone, I don’t feel the need to respond to the person in the same manner. What’s the difference between us, then? I like to look at life in a simple, peaceful way. I will call out what is wrong, but without pointing fingers at individuals," she said.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor shares first pic of newborn son on Women's Day: 'There’s nothing women can’t do'

When the raids were being carried out, Taapsee's rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe took to Twitter to reveal that her parents were under stress due to the searches. He had reached out to sports minister Kiren Rijiju for help.

On the work front, Taapsee wrapped the filming of Rashmi Rocket and is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Dobaara, with Anurag directing it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON