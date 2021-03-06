IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on I-T raids: 'Not so sasti anymore'
Taapsee Pannu has tweeted about the Income Tax Department's raids on her property.
Taapsee Pannu has tweeted about the Income Tax Department's raids on her property.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on I-T raids: 'Not so sasti anymore'

Taapsse Pannu has tweeted about the I-T raids at her property and addressed the allegations against her. She even joked about how she is 'not so sasti' anymore.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:09 AM IST

Taapsee Pannu, whose property was raided by the Income Tax Department's officials earlier this week, has broken her silence on Twitter. She addressed the allegations made against her and even cracked a joke.

Taapsee said that there is no bungalow in her name in Paris, or receipts of 5 crore payment to her. She even said that there was no raid in 2013 on her property either.

Taapsee Pannus tweets.
Taapsee Pannus tweets.


"3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister P.S- “not so sasti” anymore," she wrote in her tweet. The post script was in reaction to the barb that Kangana Ranaut often uses against her.

The Income Tax Department on March 3 began raids on the homes and offices of Pannu and Kashyap as well as his partners, who launched the now-shuttered production house Phantom Films.

The searches, part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films, carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, also covered Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor on why she can't watch mother Sridevi's Chaalbaaz: 'They were very mean to her'

Asked to comment on the raids, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke of the 2013 raids not being an issue and they suddenly become one now.

"Answer it for the hypocrisy or answer it, saying from then this is happening till now, what's the matter (with now)," she said. "In the national interest, do we want to know if there is some evasion happening."

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taapsee pannu i-t raids

Related Stories

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have been dating for a few years.
Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have been dating for a few years.
bollywood

Taapsee's boyfriend Mathias Boe says her parents are under stress due to IT raid

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Former badminton player and coach Mathias Boe has come to the defence of his girlfriend, actor Taapsee Pannu. The IT department recently raided Taapsee's residence, which has put her parents under stress.
READ FULL STORY
Swara appreciates Taapsee for her courage and conviction.(YouTube)
Swara appreciates Taapsee for her courage and conviction.(YouTube)
bollywood

Swara Bhasker showers praise on Taapsee as IT raids conducted at her house

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:16 AM IST
  • Swara Bhasker praises Taapsee Pannu for being an 'amazing girl with courage and conviction', adding that she should stand as a 'strong warrior'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce last year from husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce last year from husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya says she doesn't want a divorce anymore

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has said that she is willing to restart life with the actor after seeing his caring side for the last few days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu has tweeted about the Income Tax Department's raids on her property.
Taapsee Pannu has tweeted about the Income Tax Department's raids on her property.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on I-T raids: 'Not so sasti anymore'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Taapsse Pannu has tweeted about the I-T raids at her property and addressed the allegations against her. She even joked about how she is 'not so sasti' anymore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan with his sister Arpita.
Salman Khan with his sister Arpita.
bollywood

Salman Khan poses shirtless in Arpita's throwback post from her wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:45 AM IST
Arpita Khan Sharma has shared a photo with brother Salman Khan from her wedding in 2014. The photo shows Salman posing shirtless.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan arriving for the party.
Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan arriving for the party.
bollywood

Ibrahim birthday: Saif throws son a party at his home; Sara, Aryan Khan attend

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor threw a party for his son Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on Friday. The party was attended by all the young stars kids of Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor plays the titular role in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor plays the titular role in Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi star Janhvi tells why she didn't take inspiration from Sridevi’s ChaalBaaz

By Samrudhi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:28 AM IST
  • Ahead of the release of Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor talked about why she did not use her mother Sridevi's ChaalBaaz as a reference point, facing criticism from a young age and her upcoming projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ileana D’Cruz ensures she finds one aspect about herself which she likes when she looks in the mirror
Ileana D’Cruz ensures she finds one aspect about herself which she likes when she looks in the mirror
bollywood

Ileana D’Cruz: There are days when I look at myself in the mirror and I am disgusted

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Actor Ileana D’Cruz likes to focus on the good rather than her flaws, and she admits that it makes her feel better
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fatima Sana Shaikh will feature in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Aruvi.
Fatima Sana Shaikh will feature in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Aruvi.
bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh to star in Hindi remake of Tamil hit Aruvi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:11 PM IST
Fatima Sana Shaikh has been roped in for the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Aruvi. She will be stepping into the shoes of Aditi Balan, who starred in the original.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor danced at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding.
Shraddha Kapoor danced at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor performs at cousin Priyaank Sharma's baarat, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:07 PM IST
  • Videos of Shraddha Kapoor dancing at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding in the Maldives are going viral on the internet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As Alia Bhatt turned a bride for a new ad, fans wished to see her get married in real life.
As Alia Bhatt turned a bride for a new ad, fans wished to see her get married in real life.
bollywood

Alia turns bride for ad, fans joke 'Ranbir wants to know that man's location'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:41 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt was seen in a bridal avatar in her new advertisement. Fans loved it and wished to see her get married in real life too. She is in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have starred together in films such as Parinda and Ram Lakhan.
Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have starred together in films such as Parinda and Ram Lakhan.
bollywood

Anil jokes Jackie Shroff threatened to slap him 16-17 times for this reason

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:00 PM IST
  • Anil Kapoor joked that Jackie Shroff has threatened to slap him multiple times unless he confirms a film together. The two have starred in 12 films together, till date.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kriti Sanon has a packed 2021 with the films Bhediya and Ganpath.
Actor Kriti Sanon has a packed 2021 with the films Bhediya and Ganpath.
bollywood

Kriti Sanon: Once you are in front of the camera, nothing matters, you have to forget everything

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Actor Kriti Sanon talks about her experience returning to work with her films Bachchan Pandey and Bhediya, amid the Covid 19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan and Mika Singh pose together.
Salman Khan and Mika Singh pose together.
bollywood

Mika Singh says he is the ‘only forever bachelor’ after Salman Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:20 PM IST
  • Mika Singh talked about marriage on Indian Pro Music League. He said that he is the ‘only forever bachelor’ after Salman Khan and wishes to keep his tag for some time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017.
bollywood

When Virat was conscious of his short height, cracked joke on Anushka's heels

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:23 PM IST
  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met in a rather unconventional manner, during an ad shoot. While she was confident, he was a 'jittery and nervous'. Read the rest of the story here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan was seen at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Friday.
Saif Ali Khan was seen at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Friday.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan spotted at vaccination centre in Mumbai. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan was spotted at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Friday. The actor was clicked by the paparazzi at the centre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge song Tujhe Dekha To.
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge song Tujhe Dekha To.
bollywood

Did you notice this Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge goofup?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:32 PM IST
From the major blooper in the hit song Tujhe Dekha Toh Jaana Sanam to the goofup you may have noticed in the climax train scene, here are a few things you might have missed in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP