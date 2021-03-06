Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on I-T raids: 'Not so sasti anymore'
Taapsee Pannu, whose property was raided by the Income Tax Department's officials earlier this week, has broken her silence on Twitter. She addressed the allegations made against her and even cracked a joke.
Taapsee said that there is no bungalow in her name in Paris, or receipts of ₹5 crore payment to her. She even said that there was no raid in 2013 on her property either.
"3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister P.S- “not so sasti” anymore," she wrote in her tweet. The post script was in reaction to the barb that Kangana Ranaut often uses against her.
The Income Tax Department on March 3 began raids on the homes and offices of Pannu and Kashyap as well as his partners, who launched the now-shuttered production house Phantom Films.
The searches, part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films, carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, also covered Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed.
Asked to comment on the raids, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke of the 2013 raids not being an issue and they suddenly become one now.
"Answer it for the hypocrisy or answer it, saying from then this is happening till now, what's the matter (with now)," she said. "In the national interest, do we want to know if there is some evasion happening."
(With PTI inputs)
