Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend Mathias Boe reacts to her Shabaash Mithu poster; she corrects his compliment

Taapsee Pannu shared a new poster of her upcoming film Shabhaash Mithu on her Instagram account on Friday, which also invited a reaction from her boyfriend Mathias Boe. The Danish badminton player was all praises for his girlfriend's upcoming film, but she found a mistake in his compliment. Also Read| Taapsee Pannu on bagging a Rajkumar Hirani film with Shah Rukh Khan: It can never get bigger than this for me

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taapsee, who plays cricketer Mithali Raj in the biopic, shared the poster with the caption, "There is nothing more powerful than a girl with a dream and a plan to realise it!' This is the story of one such girl, ShabaashMithu, who chased her dream with a bat in this "Gentleman's Game. The Unheard Story Of Women In Blue will be in cinemas on 15th July 2022." The poster also featured Inayat Verma, who will play the younger version of Mithali in the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mathias commented on Taapsee's post, "It's a six," adding a raising hands emoji and a dancing emoji. Taapsee corrected Mathias and gave an example of her knowledge in cricket, as she replied, "No-no. It’s more like a 4 shot in the picture."

Taapsee and Mathias reportedly started dating after they met at the inaugural function of a badminton tournament in India in 2014. Mathias had recently joined Taapsee, her sister Shagun Pannu, and others for a mini-vacation in Bikaner, Rajasthan last month.

Shabaash Mithu chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks, and important moments of Mithali's life. Also starring Vijay Raaz, the film is directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven. Apart from Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee also has Woh Ladki Hai Kahan? and Blurr in the pipeline. She will also be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's social drama titled Dunki, which is scheduled for a release in December next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON