Taapsee Pannu says a layman wouldn’t name her among ‘top 2-3 heroines in the industry’: 'Why am I still not there?'

Taapsee Pannu is awaiting the release of her upcoming sports drama Shabash Mithu. The film sees Taapsee play legendary Indian cricketer Mithali Raj in her official biopic, which charts Mithali’s journey in the world of cricket. The actor has come a long way from playing supporting roles to headlining big films over the course of her career. However, Taapsee herself feels she isn’t quite there yet, at least in the ‘minds of the masses’. Also read: Taapsee Pannu jokes she almost forgot she's an acto

Speaking on RJ Stutee's show Aur Batao, Taapsee said she doesn’t feel ‘very settled with’ the fact that she is headlining films now. “Every time, I think if (audiences) don’t come (to the theatres) next Friday, people will say nobody is coming to watch because of you. I am not averse to the brutality of this industry because I have seen it. I can headline a film, the industry tells me this now because they give such films to me and pay me that much amount of money that says she will be the driving force of the film,” she said.

The actor then added that despite her box office successes, masses do not associate her with the top actors in the country. She said, “I still feel like an underdog. If you ask a layman who are the top 2-3 heroines of the industry, I don’t think I’ll be in that list. But the people who know the number game, who know the amount of money invested on a certain actor and the returns they guarantee, they might take my name.”

The actor admitted that at times the lack of acknowledgement of her work and choices has bothered her. She elaborates, “I’m a patented underdog, that dark horse people never believed in, right from the start. I was never a threat to anyone is why I think I have survived till now. Of course, there are days it bothers me. The kind of work I have done, films I have picked, I don’t think a lot of people would pick up. This I realised after I became a producer. But when it’s not really acknowledged, as an actor you sometimes do feel bad. You have those days when you feel ‘what the hell! Why am I still not there in the minds of the masses?’”

Shabaash Mithu, directed by Srijit Mukerji, also stars Mumtaz Sorcar, Vijay Raaz, and Brijendra Kala. The film is set to release in theatres on July 15.

