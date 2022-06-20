Shabaash Mithu trailer: Taapsee Pannu is convincing as Mithali Raj in gripping tale about rise of legendary cricketer

Taapsee Pannu's much-awaited Shabaash Mithu trailer is out, and it looks promising with its gripping storytelling. It narrates the struggles and the successes of the just-retired cricketer, Mithali Raj. Taapsee plays Mithali, with bit a tan, powerful batting skills, and determination written large on her forehead. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the film has Taapsee stepping into the shoes of Mithali as the cricketer who redefined the game not only in India, but globally too. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor vacays in Berlin, Taapsee Pannu sips coffee in Denmark and Soha Ali Khan hugs Inaaya in London. See pics

The two minute and 44 second-long trailer opens with Taapsee in action on the field, hitting fours and sixes, one after the other. It soon moves to the childhood of Mithali, a Tamilian who is caught on the wrong foot as she catches a ball hit by her elder brother. As her talent is eventually noticed by her elders, and she begins her training, she is looked down upon by her fellow trainees as the ‘English medium’ girl. How she rises above all struggles and even raises her voice to get team jerseys with their own names written on it, instead of the male cricketers, is hard-hitting.

Lauding Mithali, Taapsee had earlier said, "There are cricketers who have records under their name. There are cricketers who have tremendous fan following. There are cricketers who inspire you and make you believe that if they can so can you! And then there's Mithali who did all of this in her classic graceful style and also changed the game of cricket where the presence of women in concerned."

She added," Not just in our country but she will be remembered for her contribution to womens cricket across the globe. I just got too fortunate as a fan who got to live her glorious journey of 23 years for a bit on camera which taught me so much about resilience and perseverance. She is truly a legend we can never thank enough." Shabaash Mithu will be out in theatres on July 15.

