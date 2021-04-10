Taapsee Pannu thanks Kangana Ranaut in awards acceptance speech, she replies 'no one deserves it more than you'

Actor Taapsee Pannu recently won the Filmfare Award in the Best Actress category for her performance in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. A video clip from the awards ceremony shows how the actor thanked her fellow nominees in her acceptance speech, including actor Kangana Ranaut.

“Thank you so much Kangana for pushing the boundaries. The benchmark of your performances just keeps going higher every year," she said. Taapsee also thanked Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan and Janhvi Kapoor.

A fan of Kangana tweeted the clip, tagging the actor, and calling Taapsee 'sasti (cheap)', a term Kangana has frequently used to address Taapsee herself. Reacting to it, Kangana wrote, 'Thank you @taapsee well deserved Vimal elaichi filmfare award.... no one deserves it more than you."

The sudden change of heart on both sides is specially surprising as Taapsee and Kangana have long been at loggerheads with each other. After Taapsee had said in an interview that Kangana needed a 'double filter', the latter attacked her with insults of being a 'B-grade' actor and a bootlicker of producer Karan Johar.

Taapsee had said in an interview to India Today, “I have been perplexed for the last few months seeing people calling me out when I have only nice things to say about her and others. You can have your opinion, I can have mine. My opinion not matching yours doesn’t make me wrong. The hypocrisy was exposed when you yourself are fighting for outsiders and simultaneously pulling down other outsiders. Which side are you on? You are using this opportunity to settle some personal scores. You are fighting against harassment and bullying, but in the same breath how can you bully others. That’s kind of wrong.”