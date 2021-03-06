IND USA
Kangana Ranaut made no delay is responding to Taapsee Pannu's latest tweet on the I-T raid on her property.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut tells Taapsee Pannu 'you will forever be sasti', tells her to go to court if she is innocent

After Taapsee Pannu broke her silence on the I-T raid on her property, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to her tweets. Kangana continued with her 'sasti' jibes at Taapsee, telling her to pursue the matter in court.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:58 AM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut leapt at the opportunity to make more scathing attacks at Taapsee Pannu on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Taapsee broke her silence on the I-T raids on her property with a couple of tweets, even cracking a joke at how she is 'not so sasti (cheap) anymore', an insult often thrown at her by Kangana.

Kangana then responded to her tweet, saying that her image in her eyes has not changed. "You will always remain sasti because you are sab rapists ka feminist... your ring master (Anurag) Kashyap was raided in 2013 as well for tax chori... government official’s report is out if you aren’t guilty go to court against them come clean on this ... come on sasti," she wrote.


In another tweet, she also called Taapsee a 'monkey pulling off cheap tricks.' "But her alleged rapist ring master was raided in 2013, FM clearly referred to him,entire Phantom and Kwan gang who were accused of multiple rapes and molestations by hundreds of women were also raided but still only this monkey doing sasta Tamasha... where are the ring masters," she wrote.

Anurag was accused of rape by an actor last year.

In her tweets, Taapsee wrote, "3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the 'alleged' bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The 'alleged' receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister P.S- 'not so sasti',” anymore."

The searches targeting her and Anurag, known for being vocal on a range of political and social issues, is part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films. They also covered Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed, officials said.

Also read: Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J Adams defends her against Buckingham Palace's 'shamelessness', 'obscene' attack

The others searched included some employees of Phantom Films, which was dissolved in 2018, and its then promoters Kashyap, director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Vikas Bahl and producer-distributor Madhu Mantena.

The business transactions of films made under the banner of Phantom Films are also being probed Kashyap and Pannu, who worked together in the 2018 film Manmarziyaan, are currently filming Dobaara, a thriller.

