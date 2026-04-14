Taapsee Pannu to pull off action sequences while blindfolded in Netflix mystery Gandhari

Actor Taapsee Pannu will soon star in a Netflix revenge drama titled Gandhari. Sources reveal to HT that the actor will perform unique action sequences in the film, including when she’s blindfolded. While a release date for the revenge drama has yet to be announced, the promotional material hints at a story of a mother fighting to protect her child.

Taapsee Pannu to pull off blindfolded action sequences

Taapsee Pannu plays the lead in Gandhari, directed by Devashish Makhija.

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A source close to the development says that Taapsee will be performing intense action sequences in Gandhari while blindfolded. “Taapsee Pannu is set to push boundaries like never before, performing intense action sequences while blindfolded, adding a whole new layer of challenge to her character,” they say, adding, “This isn’t just stunt work; rather, it’s a new way of thinking about action heroes. In the blindfolded fight scenes, she cannot use her sight and must depend on instinct, muscle memory, and inner strength, turning her vulnerability into power.”

Gandhari in the Mahabharatha and her blindfold

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{{^usCountry}} Interestingly, in the Mahabharata, Gandhari, the Queen of Hastinapur, famously wore a blindfold throughout her married life to voluntarily share the fate of her blind husband, King Dhritarashtra. This has been interpreted as everything from devotion to her husband to defiance at finding out her husband’s blindness only after their marriage. Some also believe that the blindfold is a metaphor for Gandhari’s blind love and hubris towards her sons, the Kauravas, who fight against the Pandavas and eventually die. It would be interesting to see how the filmmakers interpret this. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interestingly, in the Mahabharata, Gandhari, the Queen of Hastinapur, famously wore a blindfold throughout her married life to voluntarily share the fate of her blind husband, King Dhritarashtra. This has been interpreted as everything from devotion to her husband to defiance at finding out her husband’s blindness only after their marriage. Some also believe that the blindfold is a metaphor for Gandhari’s blind love and hubris towards her sons, the Kauravas, who fight against the Pandavas and eventually die. It would be interesting to see how the filmmakers interpret this. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} About Gandhari {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Gandhari {{/usCountry}}

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Gandhari is directed by Devashish Makhija and written by Kanika Dhillon, who also produced it under Kathha Productions. It tells the story of a mother who perseveres in her search for her kidnapped child, as per the film’s team. The film is expected to be released on Netflix this year. It also stars Swastika Mukherjee and Ishwak Singh.

The announcement video of Gandhari doesn’t have any visuals. But Taapsee says in a voiceover, “They say a mother’s blessing is always around. But when it comes to her child, she will turn the world upside down. The video was released in September 2024, and the film was described as “Your favourite duo from Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba brings you another thriller, and another kind of love - the love between a mother and her child. Taapsee Pannu plays a fierce mom in Gandhari, a mystery produced and written by Kanika Dhillon.”

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For the unversed, Kanika and Taapsee have worked together in several successful films over the years, including Manmarziyaan (2018), Haseen Dillruba (2021), Rashmi Rocket (2021), and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (2024).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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