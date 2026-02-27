Taapsee Pannu says ‘kuch to baat hogi’ in Assi for audience to feel passionate about it despite dismal box office
Actor Taapsee Pannu posted a video on social media about the reviews for Assi and hoping that people will go to theatres to watch it this weekend.
Anubhav Sinha’s Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti-starrer Assi was released in theatres on February 20 to positive reviews. The film, however, has underperformed at the box office, grossing ₹11.12 crore worldwide in its first week. Taapsee took to Instagram on Friday to discuss the reviews for Assi and urge those who haven’t seen the film to watch it this weekend.
Taapsee Pannu on audience feeling passionate for Assi
Taapsee began her video by stating that some films make people praise the story, while others make them praise her character. There are those that are called entertaining by reviewers and others that are ‘uncomfortable’, making them feel ‘disgusted’, but are termed as a ‘must-see’.
“One such film came six years ago. Thappad. By the same director, and fortunately, starring me. Another film released a week ago, Assi,” she said, adding, “Many people took the issue personally, penning beautiful articles and making videos. Shayad kuch to baat hogi. (There must be something to it) If you want to know more about this film that people are feeling so passionately about, watch it and see if it speaks to you, too. This coming weekend, let’s hope you have a little time to watch this film. It might make you uncomfortable, but it’ll surely be memorable.”
Assi’s box office performance in one week
Assi is directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha under the banners of Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series Films. The film stars Taapsee as an advocate who takes on a case involving sexual assault. Kani, Revathy, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and others also star in it.
Assi has collected ₹7.33 crore net in India in its opening week and ₹11.12 crore gross worldwide. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected less than ₹1 crore per day except for the opening weekend, when it brought in ₹1 crore on Friday and ₹1.6 crore each on Saturday and Sunday. The website reported net collections of ₹6.95 crore over the past 7 days.
Assi has done moderately well compared to another courtroom drama released last month, Yami Gautam and Emrani Hashmi’s Haq, which collected ₹21 crore worldwide in a week. In her video, Taapsee urged people to watch the film this weekend and write about it, irrespective of whether they liked it or not. According to a press note from the makers, the film has sustained a steady momentum during the weekdays, with 40% of the audience being women.
