Haq director reacts after Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar praise his film: 'Can't describe the amazing feeling'

"As an artist, we all aspire for a day like this. Grateful and a heart full of gratitude for the love and praise coming for Haq from every corner of the world with its @NetflixIndia debut. We are a very small industry and mutual love and respect binds us together along with our passion for cinema (red heart and folded hands emojis)," he added.

The filmmaker expressed heartfelt gratitude for the love pouring in from fans and celebrities. "To get the love and appreciation of your peers and audiences alike is the stuff dreams are made of! On behalf of team #Haq we cannot begin to describe the amazing feeling when your day begins with @TheFarahKhan, @advani_kiara, @aliaa08 posting about their love for @yamigautam @emraanhashmi and the film and ends with #KaranJohar being so generous in his praise."

Haq director Suparn S Varma has reacted after celebrities including Alia Bhatt , Kiara Advani, Karan Johar and Farah Khan praised his film starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi . Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), Suparn penned a long note and thanked everyone for the warm response to the film.

What did Karan, Alia say about Haq Recently, Karan Johar took to his Instagram to share a review of Haq. A part of her note read, “HAQ…. The Shazia Bano story and victory moved me to a puddle of tears… I was speechless at the end and then clapped loudly for the film and lamented that i missed the opportunity of watching this exceptionally empowering film in the cinema."

The filmmaker added, “I don’t think I have been this moved by a performance in many, many years… to say that @yamigautam is Brilliant, outstanding, Pathbreaking is still not saying enough…. Her silences, her stares, her last monologue and her stance throughout the film is a master class of craft and conviction …. Salute and Salaam to her.”

Alia's note read, "Queen @yamigautam, you are pure craft, heart and all things gold in Haq! One of my top female performances of all time... As i mentioned over the phone too.. I am a Yami fan waiting eagerly for all your work to once again charm and entertain us all."

All about Haq The film is based on the 1985 Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan (played by Emraan Hashmi) vs Shah Bano Begum (Yami Gautam), a landmark case concerning women's rights and maintenance laws in India. In 1978, Shah Bano, then 62, filed a petition in the Indore court seeking maintenance from her divorced husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, an affluent and well-known lawyer.

The couple had married in 1932 and had five children. In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled that Shah Bano was entitled to maintenance under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Haq also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in key roles.

Produced under the banner of Junglee Pictures, Haq is backed by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja. The movie released in theatres on November 7, 2025. It is currently streaming on Netflix. Despite receiving positive reviews, the film managed to collect only ₹29 crore worldwide at the box office.