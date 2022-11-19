Tabassum of Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan fame dies at 78

Veteran actor Tabassum, who worked extensively as a child artist and then shot to fame as the host of first TV talk show of Indian television, Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan on Doordarshan, died on Friday. She was 78.

“Few days ago, she was admitted to a hospital. She had gastro problem and we went there for check-up. She suffered two cardiac attacks at 8.40 pm and 8.42 pm. She passed away peacefully on Friday night,” her son Hoshang Govil told PTI.

An Indianexpress.com report also quoted him as saying, "She was absolutely healthy. We shot for our show 10 days ago. And were about to shoot again next week. It happened all of a sudden.”

Madhur Bhandarkar said on Twitter, “Sad to hear the demise of veteran actress & anchor Tabassum ji. As a kid we used to watch her famous show on @DDNational Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. My heartfelt condolences to her Family Members & Admirers. #OmShanti.”

Tabassum started working in films as a child artist in 1947 and was known as Baby Tabassum. She started in the industry with films like Nargis, Mera Suhaag, Manjhdhar and Bari Behen in the late 1940s. She even played Meena Kumari's childhood avatar in 1952 film Baiju Bawra and also had a role in Mughal-e-Azam. She later featured as an adult in films like Chameli Ki Shaadi (1986), Naache Mayuri (1986), Sur Sangam (1985), Gambler (1971).

She also went on to host the celebrity talk show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan from 1972 to 1993 on Doordarshan. She made her television comeback in 2006 with Rajshri Productions' show Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam. She was also the editor of the Hindi magazine, Grihalaxmi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.