Tabu shares new pic with Ajay Devgn from sets of Bholaa: 'We finished our 9th film together'

Tabu has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Bholaa on Friday. Sharing a picture with her co-star Ajay Devgn, she announced the news on Instagram. Tabu also wrote that this is her 9th film with Ajay.

Sharing the photo, Tabu wrote, “Look! We finished our 9th film together.” In the photo, Ajay is pointing to something while Tabu is smiling. One fan commented, “Can't wait for this blockbuster.” Another one recalled their 2015 hit film and said, “Oh the Drishyam jodi is back.” Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the video.

Bholaa marks Ajav's fourth directorial after U, Me aur Hum in 2008, Shivaay in 2016, and Runway 34 in 2022. Ajay and Tabu have worked together in films such as Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), and De De Pyaar De (2019). Apart from Bholaa, they will also be seen together in Drishyam 2.

Bholaa, which was earlier supposed to be directed by Dharmendra Sharma, is the Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil hit Kaithi. The original film revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

Apart from Bholaa, Ajay will also be seen in Drishyam 2, which will be out in theatres on November 18. The film, directed by Abhishek Pathak, also stars Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time.

