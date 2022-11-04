Tabu turns 52: Farah Khan calls her ‘new Bigg Boss expert’, says 'if you were playing a dead body...'

Tabu is celebrating her 52nd birthday on Friday. Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan has shared several throwback pictures of them together along with a peculiar birthday message for her. She called her the ‘new Bigg Boss expert’ and praised her acting talent. Also read: Ajay Devgn, Tabu get emotional as they remember late Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat

Sharing a bunch of pictures with Tabu, Farah Khan wrote on Instagram, "My jaan my most talented friend of last 30 years.. and they say friendships don’t last in Bollywood.. happy birthday @tabutiful if you were playing a dead body you'd still act better than everyone. Love you forever." The first picture is from Farah's wedding celebrations in 2004 while another candid picture shows them at a party. There is also a decades-old picture of Tabu in a green sweatshirt and Farah in a red shirt.

Farah Khan shared many throwback pics with Tabu.

Malaika Arora also wished Tabu in the comments section of the post. She wrote, “Happy birthday you beautiful creature @tabutiful.” A fan also wished her saying, “Happy happy birthday gorgeous @tabutiful you just get better & better with each passing year!!!!! Don’t you.” Another commented, “Every pic is full of energy and with a pose.. Cool.”

Farah Khan wishes Tabu on her birthday.

Farah shared another picture with Tabu on her Instagram Stories with Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey's son Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge playing in the background. Wishing her again, Farah wrote, “Having each other's backs. Happy birthday to the new Big Boss expert."

Tabu is currently looking forward to her upcoming film, Drishyam 2. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor and Shriya Saran. It is set to hit theatres on November 18. The film will feature Tabu as the mother and a former police officer whose son was accidentally killed by Ishita Dutta's character after he filmed her in the washroom. The case will be reopened as Ajay Devgn's character will again try to hide the truth from her and new case in charge, played by Akshaye Khanna.

Tabu was last seen in this year's blockbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She had a double role in the film that also starred Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

