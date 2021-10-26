Tadap teaser: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria unite for a love saga, Suniel Shetty says ‘Give him as much love as you gave me’

Ahan Shetty, son of actor Suniel Shetty, is all set to make his acting debut with Tadap. The newcomer looks all beefed up in the film's teaser that was released on Tuesday.

Suniel shared the Tadap teaser on Twitter and wrote, “A glimpse of my heart for the world. A teaser of what I’ve loved. A humble tease of what is to come #Tadap - a little at a time. So excited for my son #AhanShetty & his teaser of #Tadap. Give him as much love as you gave me.”

The teaser shows a glimpse of Ahan, with his back facing the camera. He walks out of a door, throws his cigarette and looks at the empty path where his bike is parked. The video also revealed that the trailer will release on Wednesday.

The teaser was originally shared by Nadiadwala Grandson on their official Twitter handle with the caption, “Introducing our next #NGETalent #AhanShetty as Ishana! Witness his raging love in #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap.”

Tadap also stars Tara Sutaria. Sharing her teaser from the film, the production house wrote, “Presenting Ishana's enchanting Lady Love @TaraSutaria as Ramisa in #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap.” In the video, the actor wore a printed dress, stood amid snow-clad mountains, and faced the camera.

The film has been directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is a Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100 and is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 3 this year.

Tadap will also star Suniel Shetty as Laxman. Among the extended cast are Sikandar Kher, Sharat Saxena and Amit Sadh.

Talking about Ahan's debut in 2017, Suniel had said, “I take acting tips from Ahan. He inspires me. He is a very dedicated boy. His debut film will go on floors in December and there can’t be a better combination than Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox. Ahan is in very safe hands and his journey has begun well. Now, it’s his hard work, luck and talent. He has got a good start and rest depends on audience now.”

