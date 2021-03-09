Ahan Shetty sweats it out in the gym as he preps for debut film Tadap, see here
- Ahan Shetty, who will make his screen debut with Tadap, shared a picture from his gym. It was part of his preparation for his film, which also stars Tara Sutaria.
Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his film debut with Tadap. On Tuesday, he shared a picture, in which he is seen hard at work in the gym.
Sharing the picture, Ahan simply used the hashtag Tadap. It showed him working on his arms and chest. Two trainers supervised his training.
Only recently, the first posters of Tadap were shared online. Sharing one of them on his Instagram page, Ahan wrote: "Yeh pyaar ki #Tadap ab anjaam tak le jayegi Thank you #sajidnadiadwala sir for giving me this opportunity and Milan sir for believing in me... #Tadap releasing in cinemas on 24th September!"
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will be directed by Milan Luthria. Tara Sutaria is the other lead in the film. Sharing a second poster, Ahan had written: “He is Fierce, He is Rebellious, and he’s a Lover!”
There has been a lot of talk about Ahan joining films. Back in 2017, Suniel had told IANS in an interview that he thought his son was in safe hands. He had been quoted as saying: "Ahan is going to get launched in December and is in very safe hands. He is learning acting in London currently and his film is being produced by Bollywood’s number one producer Sajid Nadiadwala which is even backed by Fox entertainment. So I think Ahan is in safe hands and other things depend on his talent, personality and luck.”
It may be recalled that Ahan's sister Athiya made her Bollywood debut in 2015's Hero with Sooraj Pancholi. The film was produced by Salman Khan but was a box office disaster.
Suniel his making a comeback of sorts in Hindi films and will be seen in a prominent role in John Abraham's Mumbai Saga. He has been appearing in South Indian films though.
Ahan was recently seen at the birthday bash of Ibrahim Ali Khan as the latter turned 20. Saif Ali Khan had converted his new home into a party zone for them to enjoy. Ahan is also often seen playing football in Mumbai with other star kids.
