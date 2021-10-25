Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tahira Kashyap goes 'oh no' as fan says 'I get to imagine while reading' after she shares chapter on sex from her book
bollywood

Tahira Kashyap goes 'oh no' as fan says 'I get to imagine while reading' after she shares chapter on sex from her book

Tahira Kashyap has reacted to a fan comment after she shared an excerpt from her new book, The 7 Sins of Being A Mother. Tahira shared an excerpt from the first chapter.
Tahira Kashyap ashared an excerpt from her new book, The 7 Sins of Being A Mother.
Published on Oct 25, 2021 02:06 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Tahira Kashyap, author and wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, has shared an excerpt from her new book, The 7 Sins of Being A Mother. Taking to Instagram, Tahira shared a series of screenshots of the first chapter, on Sex, from the book.

Tahira Kashyap captioned the post, "An excerpt from my latest book #the7sinsofbeingamother in today’s newspaper @timesofindia It’s from the first chapter/sin, titled …. Sex… ahem Link in bio! #sinful #funny #author #book #motherhood."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "I get to imagine while reading" to which Tahira replied, "oh no" followed by a see no evil monkey emoji. The fan responded, "@tahirakashyap you are amazing. Love the way you write."

RELATED STORIES

Several celebrities also reacted to Tahira's post. Neeti Mohan said, "Hahaha I am sure all new mommies will relate to your book. I so relate to this Tahira. You are INCREDIBLE!!! Love your honest writing #the7sinsofbeingamother." Tahira responded, "love u neeti." Divya Dutta said, "Yayyy loving it!" to which Tahira commented with "heheh" followed by a red heart emoji.

Her post was about her three-day trip to Bangkok on her honeymoon with Ayushmann Khurrana as they left behind their seven-month-old son with her parents. However, their honeymoon did not go as planned but Tahira spoke about what happened on the flight on their return journey.

“As we sat in the aircraft our deprived eyes met, acknowledging all that had and hadn’t happened. Mission unaccomplished. We broke into laughter. As our flight took off and we put on our seat belts, our hands brushed against each other. It was electrifying. Soon our hands had found a life of their own; they knew each other’s travel routes too well. We took off quite literally. The seat belt sign went off. We headed to the lavatory one after the other and soon became members of the legendary mile-high club. Mission well accomplished!” she wrote.

Also Read | Tahira Kashyap shares encounter with Ayushmann Khurrana in flight washroom post honeymoon: ‘We took off quite literally’

Ayushmann and Tahira, who have been together since school, got married in 2008. The couple has two children--son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has several films in the pipeline like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Doctor G and Action Hero.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tahira kashyap tahira kashyap khurrana wife tahira kashyap ayushmann khurrana
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
SBI PO recruitment 2021
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP