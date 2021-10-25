Tahira Kashyap reveals she once forgot her son at a restaurant, waiter chased her saying 'aap apna baccha bhool gae'

Tahira Kashyap has opened up on the struggles she faced as a new mom and one of her “blunders” was when she forgot her child at a restaurant and left after she was done with her lunch. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap had their first child, son Viraajveer in 2012. They also have a daughter, seven-year-old Varushka.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tahira talked about the time she went out to lunch with her friends soon after her first baby, son Viraajveer. Listing the various things she did in early days of motherhood, Tahira said, “I also forgot my child in a restaurant. I did not forget the bag or the bill but I forgot my child. The waiter came running to me and said ‘Maam aap apna baccha bhool gae’ (Maam you forgot your kid)’. I was so embarrassed and people were staring at me.”

"I have done those, I have dropped my kids school on public holidays, only to get those looks from the kids. These blunders do not cease to happen even today but now I am more forgiving of myself. Even during my illness, when my mom took over things. She was the one who gave their tiffins to the children and I was worried ‘Oh, she gave cheese sandwiches to them two days in a row. How unhealthy!’ But now I am like ‘how does it even matter?’ Now I have learnt to let go.”

Viraajveer was just a few months old at the time and was sleeping in a pram. Tahira has also talked about the same in her book. “Once lunch was over I hugged each of my friends, and headed to the elevator. Just then one of the staff members came running towards me, putting his foot in the door before it shut. ‘Madam,’ he said, ‘you have forgotten your baby!’ Everyone in the lift gave me a look I will never forget. People forget to pay bills or leave their bag behind. I forgot my baby even though I was still holding on to my bag. What kind of cruel mother does that?”

