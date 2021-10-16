Ayushmann Khurrana clicks wife Tahira Kashyap's pic in bikini during Maldives trip, calls it her 'best profile'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap are on a holiday in the Maldives. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a yellow bikini, clicked by Ayushmann.

Sharing the photo, Tahira wrote, “I am raw , I am me. I come in all shapes and sizes I have complete acceptance of my body, mind and soul. Today I am yellow, engulfed by all shades of blue and I think I am in love with me. #nofilter #portraitmode clicked by @ayushmannk who says this is my best profile.” Ayushmann commented on the picture with fire emojis.

Tahira Kashyap's picture from the Maldives.

Ayushmann Khurrana in the Maldives.

Ayushmann, too, had shared a shirtless photo of himself from the trip on Friday. He simply captioned his photo, “Good morning.” Ayushmann and Tahira's kids--son Virajveer and daughter Varushka, are also with them on the trip.

Other than Tahira and Ayushmann, actor Shahid Kapoor is also in the Maldives with his wife Mira Rajput and their kids Misha and Zain. They, too, have been sharing photos from their trip on Instagram.

Recently, Tahira shared with fans how she suffered food poisoning and had to be admitted to a hospital for it. She had a toxic concoction of bottle gourd juice, which made her sick.

Tahira posted an Instagram Reel to share this incident with her followers in an attempt to create awareness about the condition called bottle gourd toxicity. In the video, Tahira narrated the incident of how she ended up consuming a concoction of "haldi, doodhi and amla (turmeric, bottle gourd juice and Indian gooseberry)", despite its bitter taste, and ended up with "17 bouts of vomit" and her "blood pressure dropped to 40".

Tahira wrote in the caption, "PLS LISTEN TO THIS! @instagram is an amazing platform for spreading awareness! Pls read about BOTTLE GOURD TOXICITY! I might be sounding all sorted and cool in this video that I made from my set, but I was in deep sh#%!"

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to team up with filmmaker Aanand L Rai for the third time for an offbeat satirical action film titled Action Hero. The actor's other projects in the pipeline include Doctor G, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek.