Tahira Kashyap shares pic with 19-year-old Ayushmann Khurrana to wish him on birthday

Tahira Kashyap has shared a throwback picture with her husband, birthday boy Ayushmann Khurrana to wish him on Tuesday. Tahira can also be seen posing with the actor in the picture.

The picture showed Ayushmann and Tahira posing together with wide smiles on their faces. In her post, Tahira also talked about the time when she fell for him.

Sharing the picture, Tahira wrote, “We were 19! I found you quite cool, with your frames, bike, matching sweaters and mufflers, but what got my heart was when you held the guitar and sang a song for me. You have always been passionate about art and what inspires me is after all these years your innocence and excitement towards work and life remains the same. You have been my biggest confidante and cheer leader. I might not be a big romantic as the goofiness (like you would say) gets the better of me, but I want to tell you that life is amazing with you and I continue learning a lot from you! Happy birthday umm P.s - we were such lookers no.”

The post attracted much love from the couple’s industry friends. Mukti Mohan, Huma Qureshi dropped heart emojis and Tisca Chopra wrote,”Happy Happy Ayushmann, cuties you both look.” Bhumi Pednekar also commented on the post and wrote, “Cuties you two.”

Aparshakti Khurana also wished a happy birthday to his brother Ayushmann and wrote on Instagram, “Rahul to my Rohan but also Jai to my Veeru. A brother turned into a friend. A friend turned into a confidant. There are so many roles that you play in my life. For each I am eternally grateful. Happy Birthday Ayush Bhya Love you truck bhar ke @ayushmannk.”

Ayushmann turned 37 on Tuesday. He was most recently seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulkaabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He has Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Doctor G lined up next.