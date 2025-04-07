Tahira Kashyap's breast cancer has relapsed after 7 years, says ‘ironically or not, today is World Health Day’

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has said that her breast cancer has relapsed for the second time. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Tahira penned a note as she spoke about battling cancer again. (Also Read | Tahira Kashyap's parents refused to talk to her for posting bald photo amid cancer battle: 'They thought I have lost it') Tahira Kashyap is a filmmaker and actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife.

Tahira Kashyap's cancer relapses

She shared a post which read, "Seven year itch or the power of regular screening- it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me...I still got this."

Tahira captioned the post, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again (red heart emoji)."

"#regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo. Ironically or not, today is #WorldHealthDay. Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves. #gratitude through and through (folded hands emoji)," concluded her note.

Fans shower Tahira with love

Reacting to the post, fans showered Tahira with love. A person said, "God challenges only their own kids; we shall overcome." A comment read, "Sending so much love and power your way." "You are lioness and will report this victory too!!!!" a fan wrote. "Stay strong, you brave soul. You will do it again and win with flying colours," commented another fan. "Prayed and strength to you .. you are the strongest and a great inspiration," wrote an Instagram user.

When Tahira posted powerful message about cancer battle

Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. Last month, she took to Instagram to share a powerful message alongside a photo of herself embracing her clean-shaven head--an effect of chemotherapy. She also posted several moments captured during her treatment journey.

In her post, she wrote, "And that's life! And you make the most of it. And in making the most of it you realise how humbling the experience is. I know so many brave women who have fought with all their might. I bow my head in respect to all of them. Let everyone's experience be a reminder to value our lives. To know how significant each one of us is. To know nobody else on the face of the earth can do what you can do. Spread the awareness. Early breast cancer detection is curable, not just treatable. Love and hope and joy to all Life is to celebrate gratitude all the way."

Tahira spoke about cancer

Tahira recently spoke about the challenges of battling cancer. She had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Cancer is a journey that tests your strength, resilience, and faith. Early diagnosis and affordable treatment are, however, key to survival, and thanks to such government schemes, millions can now hope for a better future. Let's continue to support one another and raise awareness about early breast cancer detection because together, we can beat cancer."

Tahira's career

Tahira made her directorial debut with Sharmajee Ki Beti, which featured Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher, Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi and Parvin Dabas. The film revolves around the aspirations, dreams, and coming-of-age moments within a multigenerational narrative of quintessentially middle-class women from diverse backgrounds. Sharmajee Ki Beti streamed on Prime Video on June 28 last year.

Tahira is the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana. They share two children--a son and a daughter.