Taimur Ali Khan asks paparazzi 'can I go' as he steps out with Saif Ali Khan and Inaaya, watch

Taimur Ali Khan was seen stepping out of his house with dad Saif Ali Khan and cousin Inaaya on Saturday evening. While he posed for the cameras, he was also heard asking the paparazzi to let him go.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Taimur Ali Khan spotted out and about in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Taimur Ali Khan was in the mood to pose for the paparazzi as he stepped out with his father, Saif Ali Khan, and cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Saturday afternoon. The four-and-a-half-year-old was seen wearing a Looney Tunes T-shirt with a pair of blue shorts and a mask on his face.

On the other hand, Inaaya, who is the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, was seen wearing a green floral printed dress with a mask on her face as well. She was seen wearing a thin hairband and had a lollipop in her hand. While Inaaya was seen following her nanny into the house, Taimur Ali Khan was seen striking numerous poses for the paparazzi outside their home.

However, as he joined Saif and Inaaya for a car ride, Taimur was heard telling the paparazzi to make way. "Can I go?" he asked them as he held his nanny's hand and jumped into the car.

Taimur has been a paparazzi favourite since he was born. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's elder son has often entertained the paparazzi by posing for them and even having adorable interactions with them. However, he had briefly shied away from the camera a few months ago. Taimur was captured telling the paparazzi not to take pictures and even screaming, "Not allowed." However, he has eased up to the attention and has been seen posing for the cameras on a couple of occasions since then.

Also read: Yami Gautam appears solo at airport, paparazzi ask why husband Aditya Dhar is not with her. Watch her reply

Hours before Taimur and Inaaya's evening walk with Saif, Kareena had shared a picture of Taimur's healthy breakfast. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena revealed that Taimur's breakfast included pieces of banana, papaya and melon. Kareena shared the post with the caption, "My Tim’s plate is always full."

Topics
taimur ali khan taimur videos saif ali khan with son taimur taimur photos saif ali khan kareena kapoor

