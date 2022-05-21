Taimur Ali Khan, brother Jehangir play together in new pics shared by Saba Ali Khan, fans call them 'cutest kids ever'

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan on Saturday shared a new picture of her nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, children of Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan. While the photo she shared of the two brothers a few days ago, showed Taimur being a protective elder brother to Jeh, the latest showed him trying to deal with his younger brother’s tantrums. Saba shared that Jeh had been in the mood to torture his big brother when the picture was clicked. Also Read| Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan jokes about ‘torturing’ him in childhood. See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram to share some pictures from Taimur and Jeh’s playtime. The pictures featured Taimur, 5, and Jeh, 1, surrounded by colourful balls as they sat inside a toy house. Both of them were holding thee plastic balls in their hands. While Taimur was all smiles as he looked at his younger brother, Jeh appeared not to be in the mood. In the last picture, Jeh had moved closer to Taimur, and appeared to be trying to poke his face.

Saba captioned the post, “Time to play ball. #timtim and #jehjaan have some fun and guess who's also into torture the #bigbrother mode! We're related!!!” She added a grinning face with sweat, an evil eye amulet, and a blue heart emojis, along with the hashtag ‘#saturdayfunday.’ Saba's caption was in reference to a throwback picture of her and Saif that she had recently shared on Instagram, in which she was pushing his face with her hands. She had captioned it, “I think I got away with torturing him!!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans showered love on her latest pictures of Taimur and Jeh and called the brothers the cutest kids. One wrote, “So cute. Such cute smiles. Love them,” while another commented, “Cutest kids ever.”

Saba often shares pictures of Taimur and Jeh on her Instagram account. Last week, she shared a picture that showed Jeh trying to hold Taimur and the latter trying to protect him from falling, and wrote, "SIBLINGS....too! Big brother protects #timtim. Small brother grabs! #jehjaan. Younger ones are always playing around!! That's why we have a protective older ‘bhaijaan’.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON