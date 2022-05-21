Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taimur Ali Khan, brother Jehangir play together in new pics shared by Saba Ali Khan, fans call them 'cutest kids ever'
bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan, brother Jehangir play together in new pics shared by Saba Ali Khan, fans call them 'cutest kids ever'

Saba Ali Khan shared new pictures of nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, in which the brothers were seen playing together with their toys.
Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, children of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.
Published on May 21, 2022 02:27 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan on Saturday shared a new picture of her nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, children of Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan. While the photo she shared of the two brothers a few days ago, showed Taimur being a protective elder brother to Jeh, the latest showed him trying to deal with his younger brother’s tantrums. Saba shared that Jeh had been in the mood to torture his big brother when the picture was clicked. Also Read| Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan jokes about ‘torturing’ him in childhood. See pics

Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram to share some pictures from Taimur and Jeh’s playtime. The pictures featured Taimur, 5, and Jeh, 1, surrounded by colourful balls as they sat inside a toy house. Both of them were holding thee plastic balls in their hands. While Taimur was all smiles as he looked at his younger brother, Jeh appeared not to be in the mood. In the last picture, Jeh had moved closer to Taimur, and appeared to be trying to poke his face.

Saba captioned the post, “Time to play ball. #timtim and #jehjaan have some fun and guess who's also into torture the #bigbrother mode! We're related!!!” She added a grinning face with sweat, an evil eye amulet, and a blue heart emojis, along with the hashtag ‘#saturdayfunday.’ Saba's caption was in reference to a throwback picture of her and Saif that she had recently shared on Instagram, in which she was pushing his face with her hands. She had captioned it, “I think I got away with torturing him!!”

RELATED STORIES

Fans showered love on her latest pictures of Taimur and Jeh and called the brothers the cutest kids. One wrote, “So cute. Such cute smiles. Love them,” while another commented, “Cutest kids ever.”

Saba often shares pictures of Taimur and Jeh on her Instagram account. Last week, she shared a picture that showed Jeh trying to hold Taimur and the latter trying to protect him from falling, and wrote, "SIBLINGS....too! Big brother protects #timtim. Small brother grabs! #jehjaan. Younger ones are always playing around!! That's why we have a protective older ‘bhaijaan’.”

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
taimur ali khan saba ali khan jehangir ali khan jeh ali khan kareena kapoor khan kareena kapoor saif ali khan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP