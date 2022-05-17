Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan jokes about ‘torturing’ him in childhood. See pics

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan shared a picture from their childhood. Sharing the picture, Saba joked ‘I got away with torturing him'. Saba is Saif Ali Khan's younger sister and actor Soha Ali Khan's elder sister. Saba often shares throwback pictures of the Pataudi family on her Instagram handle. Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba agrees he looks like Taimur in this childhood pic, calls him 'badmash'

Sharing the pictures, Saba wrote, “Siblings. Bhai and me. I think I got away with torturing him!! Lol! Childhood memories captured on camera." In the monochrome photos, little Saba and Saif are seen posing for the pictures. Saba is seen putting his hand on Saif's face, as both of them smiled.

She recently shared a black and white family photo, also featuring her grandmother Sajida Sultan. The photo also featured, late cricketer Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and and actor Sharmila Tagore posing for a family portrait with Soha, Saif, Saba and Sajida Sultan. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Saba wrote, “Old is a treasure. Gold varies, this cannot be replaced! Priceless. Memory of a lifetime."

Saba Ali Khan has shared an unseen family pic.

At present, Saif is 51 and father of four kids. He is married to actor Kareena Kapoor and has two sons: Taimur and Jehangir, with her. He has daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan with his first wife, Amrita Singh. Saba is Saif's younger sister and Soha's elder sister, she chose not to become an actor and is a jewellery designer. Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba shares his childhood photo, fans say, 'Taimur a carbon copy of his father'

Soha, who is eight years younger to Saif and three years younger to Saba, is married to actor Kunal Kemmu. The couple have a daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Saba is a doting aunt to all her nieces and nephews and regularly shares their pictures on Instagram.

