Taimur Ali Khan hides behind Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan to avoid paparazzi; fans feel 'his eyes were hurting'. Watch

Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, children of actor-couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, have a massive fan following of their own. Taimur, who is often clicked with his parents, was spotted with them as they attended the launch event of his aunt Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's new children's book. During the outing, Taimur apparently tried to hide behind his parents Kareena and Saif as the paparazzi tried to click their family photos. Also Read| Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan asks paparazzi to turn off cameras, says 'bandh kariye', actor pulls him away

A video montage shared by a paparazzo's Instagram account on Monday showed Kareena Kapoor inviting Taimur to pose with Kunal Kemmu, and he obliged. In another clip, he rubbed off his eyes and stood behind Saif and Kareena when the paparazzi started clicking their pictures. The five-year-old was seen holding a book in his hand all the while. He later posed for some pictures with Saif, both of them holding copies of the books in their hands.

Fans commented that Taimur appeared to have something in his eyes and should have been left alone. One wrote, "That baby has itching in his eyes guys stop flashing," while another commented, "The kids eyes hurt yaaa.. lets be sensible and sensitive." A third one wrote, "People not understanding the fact that, something got inside this kid’s eyes and he was trying to brush it off."

It comes soon after Taimur was seen asking the paparazzi stationed outside his Mumbai home to turn off their cameras. The paparazzi were filming as Jeh Ali Khan was riding a toy car inside their apartment complex while Taimur and their nannies were walking nearby. After Kareena told them to turn the camera off, Taimur followed his mother's suit and said, "Bandh kar dada, bandh kar dada. Bandh kariye usko (Turn it off)," while waving his hands.

Kareena had recently shared a candid family picture of her, Saif, and their two sons on her Instagram account, in which all of them except Saif were not ready for the camera. She also revealed the struggles that went behind clicking the picture at her cousin Ranbir Kapoor's wedding to Alia Bhatt, as she wrote, "This is what trying to get a family picture looks like."

