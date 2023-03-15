Taimur Ali Khan poses on a jeep during Africa vacation; Jeh photobombs Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently on a family vacation in Africa with their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Several holiday photos of the actors with their children have emerged online in which they are posing in the wild. (Also Read | Saif Ali Khan poses for Kareena Kapoor as Taimur and Jeh focus on a giraffe in new pic from Africa)

In a new photo, shared by a fan account on Instagram on Wednesday, Taimur Ali Khan sat on the hood of a vehicle, while looking away from the camera. In another picture, he smiled looking at the camera. Saif Ali Khan rested his arm on the jeep as he posed next to it. A few locals were also seen standing behind the vehicle parked near a field.

In the photo, Saif was seen in a blue and white T-shirt, blue pants, and white sneakers. He also wore dark sunglasses. Taimur wore for a red sweatshirt, pants, and sneakers. The fan account geo-tagged the location as Nairobi, Kenya.

The picture was shared with the caption, "Papa Saifu with his boy Tim (Taimur)." A fan commented, "Now that's what you call picture-perfect, enjoy." A person wrote, "Tim Tim looks like you're having fun. Fabulous pic." A comment read, "Adorable."

In several other pictures, Saif and Kareena are seen with the pilot of an airline. In a selfie clicked by the pilot, Saif smiled and flashed the thumbs-up sign, while Kareena laughed sitting next to him. She was seen holding Taimur while Jeh stood behind them. Kareena and Saif also posed with the person at the airport in other photos. Kareena was seen in an olive printed shirt, matching jacket, denims, and brown boots.

On Tuesday, Kareena gave the first glimpses of the family from Africa. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she posted two pictures. In the first picture, Saif posed for the camera while Taimur and Jeh were seen looking at a giraffe in front of their balcony. She wrote, "And so the adventure beings...." Kareena also added a "God bless Africa" sticker.

In the next picture, Kareena and Jeh walked on a field holding hands. Sharing the photo, the actor captioned it, "Into the wild with my boy (red heart emoji)." Both of them had their back to the camera. The couple recently headed to Africa for a short vacation and some family time.

Kareena will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Saif will be next seen in an upcoming film Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon and Prabhas.

