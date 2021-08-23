Taimur sits on Saif Ali Khan’s lap, cousin Inaaya ties him a rakhi. See photo from late Raksha Bandhan celebration

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan a day late. In a photo shared online by his aunt Soha Ali Khan, the four-year-old was seen sitting on his father’s lap as he got a rakhi (sacred thread) tied on his wrist by his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Inaaya was dressed in a blue frock, while Taimur wore a T-shirt and shorts. Soha captioned the post, “Bound together @kareenakapoorkhan #happyrakshabandhan missed you @sabapataudi.”

Soha gave a shout-out to her and Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan, who was missing from the celebrations. She also tagged Kareena in the post.

The Raksha Bandhan celebration comes a day late as Saif and Kareena were holidaying in the Maldives with their sons, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. The four of them returned to Mumbai only on Sunday.

On Raksha Bandhan, Soha shared a photo with Saif on Instagram and wrote, “Missing you today but we will celebrate tomorrow! Happy rakhi bhai. #HappyRakshabadhan.”

Saba had also shared a video montage, which included photos from their childhood. “To MOMENTS.... Rakhi is just an occasion to treasure moments and relationships.... Brother...Bhabi.. sister. And make the bond special. #familyfirst #alwaysandforever,” she had written.

Inaaya, who is nine months younger than Taimur, emulates him. Soha told a leading daily last year about their equation, “Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster.”

Saif will be seen next in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police, alongside Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. The film, directed by Pavan Kirpalani, will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. Saif’s other upcoming projects include Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Adipurush.