Take a behind-the-scenes look of Shah Rukh Khan filming for Karan Arjun, shot by director Pan Nalin

A rare peak into Shah Rukh Khan's life as a leading man in the Hindi film industry was revealed in a short clip by director Pan Nalin, when he shot a documentary on the star to celebrate the 100 years of the invention of cinema. In the short documentary video, a young Shah Rukh is seen shooting for Karan Arjun (1995), interacting with the cast and crew of the film set, and receiving love from his fans. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan joins Deepika Padukone for a cute ‘get ready with me’ video, hopes Gauri would let him in the house)

The short clip was shot by the Last Film Show director in 1996, when 100 young filmmakers were chosen from 100 countries around the world to prepare a tribute to the Lumiere Brothers. In the clip, Shah Rukh is seen rehearsing action sequences for Karan Arjun, as his fans surround the film set and watch him enact the action with the action directors, stunt doubles and camera persons. The documentary shows the actor ride a horse, beat up a fellow actor as part of the sequence, do a photoshoot and ride his car in the public to talk to his fans. In one passing shot, even his co-star Salman Khan is seen doing an action sequence.

As reported to ETimes, Pan Nalin said, “During the shoot of Karan Arjun, every day I was with Shah Rukh Khan, I was awestruck by his talent and humbleness. Wherever we went there was a massive crowd, be it outside his hotel in Rajasthan, on the shoot, at the airport, while we were driving through Mumbai, and or even outside his Bandra house. What I noticed is that he never showed a sign of fatigue toward his fans. Shah Rukh worked extremely hard, clocking in almost 18 hours of shooting every day, and I never saw him lose his focus that he was here to entertain. While watching him work every day, as a filmmaker the greatest life lesson I learned from him was that a great actor is not one who can dance, romance, laugh and cry but the great actor is one who makes the audience dance, romance, laugh and cry.”

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Pathaan has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of his career. The Siddharth Anand film, which also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia, has crossed ₹888 crores worldwide, and ₹551 crores in the domestic box office.

