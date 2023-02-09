Shah Rukh Khan joins Deepika Padukone for a cute ‘get ready with me’ video, hopes Gauri would let him in the house

Deepika Padukone found just the right person to promote her skincare line. On Thursday, she shared a video with her Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan as they tried on different products from her 82E line of cosmetics before attending a special media interaction for Pathaan. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan brings back Pathaan-style action for new ad. Watch

The video begins with Deepika introducing Shah Rukh to her followers. Both them were in a bathroom, wearing white T-shirts. Deepika had her hair tied in a slick bun and Shah Rukh wore a beaded necklace, a blue watch and a bunch of bracelets.

Deepika started the morning skincare routine with her cleanser, moved on to toner, then moisturiser and sunscreen. Shah Rukh followed her lead every step of the way. Deepika said that Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana would be most proud of him after watching him follow a skincare routine at least once in his life. Shah Rukh said that he felt ‘freshy freshy’ after using her cleanser.

After the entire steps were done, Shah Rukh feared, “Aisa na ho Gauri kahe koi aur aagaya ghar ke andar (I hope Gauri still recognises me).” Deepika said that his wife and kids would be happy to see him care for his skin. As the video ended, Shah Rukh joked that now he will teach Deepika how to change clothes.

Fans of the two were over the moon after watching the adorable video. “My heart can’t handle this,” wrote a fan. “Cutest thing on the internet today,” commented another. “I swear this man is 57 years old,” wrote one, marvelling at Shah Rukh's ageless looks.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan created history at the box office. It has raked in over ₹850 crore at the box office. The film's team recently held a success bash where SRK, Deepika and Siddharth shared their experience of coming on board for Pathaan.

"It's nice to be back. I am not in a hurry to finish the film. It's always been my desire to spread happiness among people and make films to entertain. Whenever I fail to do so, nobody feels as bad as me. I am very happy that I was able to spread happiness and especially to those who are close to my heart - Aditya Chopra and Siddharth. And those who gave me the opportunity as you will notice the film is a very big film, it will be an expensive film. But to get me and give me a chance to come at the time I was not working and allow me to be a part of this film. I will ever ever be grateful to Aditya Chopra and Siddharth. And also to Deepika. I have forgotten those 4 years in these 4 days," Shah Rukh said at the event.

