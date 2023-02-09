Shah Rukh Khan brings back Pathaan-style action for new ad. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of his career. According to the production banner YRF, the Siddharth Anand film has already grossed ₹865 crore at the worldwide box office. Now, Shah Rukh Khan has released an advertisement for a cold drink brand, that has fans making comparisons with his character in Pathaan. (Also read: John Abraham hints at Pathaan prequel, says it'd be great if Aditya Chopra brought Jim back)

In Pathaan, Shah Rukh plays the role of the titular Indian intelligence agent, who resurfaces to thwart a terror attack planned by mercenary group Outfit X, led by Jim (John Abraham) on the Indian capital. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

The latest advertisement with Shah Rukh sees the actor enter a similar den where he confronts a gang of enemies which involves high-octane action sequences. As he confidently moves ahead from one hitman to another, he reaches the main circle where he has to fight the leader and then escape narrowly by holding onto a helicopter by the end, as the entire den blows off. Shah Rukh's cool and suave avatar in the ad has reminded his fans of his titular character in Pathaan and they took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Fans enthusiastically responded to Shah Rukh's ad. A fan exclaimed, 'Ekdum Pathaan jaisa stunts, Srk is on fire!!!" saying that the ad definitely reminded them of his character in Pathaan. "What people can't do in movies, this guy is doing in ads," read one comment. One fan called Shah Rukh, "King Of Action." While another fan said, "Man will make us forget that he is the king of romance. Really liking the action avatar." "only shah rukh would go this hard in an AD," said a fan."Jawan movie pe yesa ek action scenes rahega .. 100 prcnt confirm." said a fan, echoing that Shah Rukh would definitely continue with such spectacular action sequences in his next, Jawaan.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in four years. It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan. Salman made a special appearance as Tiger in Pathaan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON