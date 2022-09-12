Mad Banke from Babli Bouncer: Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her thumkas in quirky song, fans praise her energy

Actor Tamannah Bhatia unveiled the first song Mad Banke from the upcoming film Babli Bouncer and it’s as fun as her bubbly character. In the film, the actor will play the role of a bodybuilder who becomes a bouncer in Delhi. The new song captures the essence of her lively character alongside Abhishek Bajaj as her love interest. Also read: Babli Bouncer trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia packs a punch

The song begins in the middle of a wedding celebration where Tamannaah is seen awestruck by Abhishek. She breaks into an energetic performance after taking a sip of a drink and matches her thumkas to the peppy tune of the song Mad Banke. Her dance moves appear to be inspired by her character’s love for wrestling.

Tamannah as Babli in the movies seems head over the heels in love with Abhishek. In the song, she is seen obsessed and shy around him. From stalking him on Facebook to waiting for his calls impatiently, the song shows Babli’s feelings for him. The song is sung by Asees Kaur and Romy while Tanishk Bagchi composed the music. Lyrics are written by Shabbir Ahmed.

Reacting to the song, a user wrote, “This song gives you such amazing energy that you want to dance every time.” “Tammy energy is on fire,” added another one. “Music aur accha hoo saktaa thaa (Music could have been better),” commented someone else.

Babli Bouncer is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Besides Tamannaah and Abhishek, it also stars Supriya Shukla,Saurabh Shukla, and Sahil Vaid. Backed by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, the concept, story and screenplay of the movie are by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar. The movie is about a coming-of-age feel-good story with a slice-of-life comedic tone set in the real 'bouncer town' of North India - Asola Fatepur. It will release on 23rd September 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

