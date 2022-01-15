Asees Kaur: Music composers asked to compose same kind of songs again and again

Her song, Raatan Lambiyaan for Shershaah (2021) was a chartbuster, and remains a favourite with listeners. Asees Kaur is happy with how it opened up so many avenues for her. But typecasting in the music industry is a reality, and she faced it too after this stint.

“There is the pressure because you get similar songs again and again. It has to happen in an industry where whenever a song is a big hit, even music composers are asked to compose such songs again. And eventually, the first choice will be the singer who sung the first hit song of that genre. I am pretty blessed that I also got a song like Panghat (Roohi, 2021) in 2021 after Raatan Lambiyaan, which was very well received,” says the 33-year-old, who has also been the voice behind tracks such as Tere Bin (Simmba, 2019) and Hui Malang (Malang, 2020).

But she is still open to romantic songs, she clarifies. “If I get a song like Raatan Lambiyaan again, I will definitely do it,” says Kaur, amazed by the response it got. A viral brother-sister duo from Tanzania, Africa were seen lip syncing to it as well, further signifying the reach it had internationally.

“It became a rage. I am blessed that I got all good songs in 2021,” says the singer, who recently came out with the single Babul Da Vehda.

She gets emotional when she says, “Everybody should show the music video to their parents, who will relate to it the most. I am doing a lot of music and got film releases lined up. I can’t talk about them as Covid has been delaying releases.”