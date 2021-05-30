Tamannaah Bhatia questions the constant pressure on celebs to declare their act of help in a crisis

While the fight against Covid-19 has united the country, there has been a section of society that continues to criticise celebrities for not doing enough to aid the health crisis. And actor Tamannaah Bhatia wonders why there is this unnecessary pressure on people from showbiz.

In fact, the 31-year-old feels that the notion that celebs are not doing their bit to help people affected by the virus is also wrong, because not all want to share their act of goodness.

“It has to be to each his own, because we do what we essentially believe in. If you really want to help someone, in my opinion, I don’t like talking about it. On the other hand, there are some people who think showcasing it is a way of spreading the message,” she shares.

So, there is nothing wrong in putting your contribution out, but it can’t be treated as an unwritten rule for all.

“I just come from a different school of thought. And I don’t like talking about it because it doesn’t make sense to me as to if I’m busy helping someone, why should I be showcasing? I don’t connect that way,” she admits, going on to confess that there has “always been this pressure on actors as they are supposed to always talk about it”.

The trail of wrongful notions doesn’t end there, as Bhatia reveals, “Some people think that actors have a lot of money and actors have all the privileges in the. They forget that stars are just like everyone else.”

The actor, who recently seen in thriller web series, November Story, goes on to explain that even celebs have to work very hard to earn their living.

“Someone has not just given it to us. Some people have all these notions and, and hence, they have these expectations as well. Somewhere, I feel, they confuse the image that they see on screen to what they are as people,” she concludes.