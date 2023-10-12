Tamannaah Bhatia's throwback video from her school days shocks fans: 'She doesn't look anything like a teenager'

Tamannaah Bhatia's first role came in 2005 with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. Her throwback video from around that time has surfaced online. A clip of a younger Tamannaah being interviewed about her debut film all the way back in 2004-2005 has been going viral on social media. In the clip, Tamannaah spoke about signing her first ever film, when she was only 13. Also read: Tamannaah on Himmatwala and Humshakals bombing at box office

What Tamannaah said in the clip

Tamannaah Bhatia was a teenager, when she spoke about her first film in the throwback video.

Tamannaah was decked up in a blue and orange ethnic look and wore heavy earrings in the old video. Speaking to reporters, she said, “Main abhi school mein hoon. Main abhi 10th standard ke exams dene wali hoon, 2005 mein. Toh abhi uski bhi tayareeyan chal rahi hai. Hala ki maine jab picture sign ki thi tab main 13-and-a-half years ki thi, aur abhi 10th standard complete karne wali hoon (I am studying in school right now. I am in standard 10; I will be taking the exam in 2005. I am preparing for the exams. However, when I signed the film I was only 13-and-a-half-years-old. Now, I am about to complete standard 10).”

Reactions to Tamannaah's old video

"She looks like she's 20-21. She doesn't look anything like a teenager. Even otherwise, most actresses lie about their age," commented an Instagram user. A person said, "She's looking 21 here." Another wrote, "Am I the only one who can't figure out who she is?" One more commented, "Itni mature voice 15-16 age mein (She sounds too mature for her age)?" A fan wrote, "My God. This is the youngest Tamannaah ever!" A person also wrote, "That's awkward!"

Her acting career

Tamannaah is known for her work in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. After her 2005 Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, Tamannaah made her Telugu film debut with Sri. The next year, she made her Tamil debut with Kedi. She made her first appearance in a Hindi film since her debut role with Himmatwala (2013), a remake of the 1983 Hindi film of the same name.

Recently, Tamannaah 's film Jailer, which featured Rajinikanth in the lead role, performed very well at the box office, grossing more than ₹650 crore worldwide. One of her most notable roles was the warrior princess Avantika in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), the first of two films in the bilingual epic film Baahubali, one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

