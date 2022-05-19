Tamannaah Bhatia: 'I believed in Himmatwala as much as I believed in Baahubali'

Opening up about the missteps she took in the Hindi film industry, Tamannaah has said that she believed in Himmatwala as much as she did in SS Rajamouli's Bahubali. Tamannnaah also said in a new interview that she is open to say it if she didn't like her own film. (Also read: Sayani Gupta, Tamannaah laugh it off as they reach Iftaar party in same saari)

Tamannaah featured in Sajid Khan's Himmatwala that was widely panned by the critics when it released in 2013. A remake of Jeetendra-Sridevi starrer 1983 film by the same name, Himmatwala also featured Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Manjrekar and Paresh Rawal, among many others.

Asked about the missteps she took in Bollywood and her success in South Indian film industry, Tamannaah told Film Companion in an interview, “I feel like the best and the worst decisions I have made in my film career, both I wasn’t really planning on doing and I didn’t know where that would go. Both seemed equally correct at that point. Like a film like Himmatwala, and I am very open if I don’t like a film of my own. I’ll say it. It didn’t do what it should have done. I believed in it as much as I believed in Baahubali."

Tamannaah's Cannes apppearance.

She added, "But the one thing about those films is, I don’t think I was prepared for either. But I learnt on the job and that’s the beauty of being an actor that you are discovering constantly and you are evolving constantly. You are constantly evolving, I am not the same person who did Bahubali or the same person who did Himmatwala."

Talking about the poor box office performance of Himmatwala, Tamannaah had told Bollywood Hungama in 2020 that it was “very difficult period” of her life. The film collected less than ₹50 crore.

Tamannaah is at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival as part of the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur led Indian delegation for India Pavillion. "I am so excited about this, it's such an honour and I am really looking forward," she had told ANI about her Cannes appearance.

The Indian delegates at the 75th Cannes Film Festival include Ricky Kej, Vani Tripathi, Prasoon Joshi, AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde, Shekhar Kapur and folk singer Mame Khan.

